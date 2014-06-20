Mix and match your ingredients at Überrito

Überrito’s first Phoenix restaurant opened its doors March 23 at 4325 E. Indian School Road, Suite 150 in the Arcadia Gateway shopping center.

Überrito offers unlimited combinations with eight different proteins, 28 ingredients, eight house-made salsas and four flavors of fresh tortillas. Customers wishing to go tortilla free may opt for a bowl, salad or nachos layered in queso. The menu also includes “10 Tasty Tacos” and house-made tortilla soup.

All locations offer $5 chicken burritos and bowls every Monday and award double loyalty points to registered loyalty program members on Wednesdays.

In addition to Überrito’s two Valley restaurants, the company operates five Houston-area locations and has plans for substantial growth. Visit Überrito online at http://uberrito.com.