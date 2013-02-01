Scramble open on Thanksgiving

Scramble – A Breakfast & Lunch Joint will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

To celebrate the holidays, Scramble is featuring two specials for Thanksgiving, a Pumpkin Spice Latte for $4.89 and a Harvest Burrito filled with sweet potatoes, zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, eggs and turkey with a side of hash browns for $9.89.

“Employees working that day are scheduled on a volunteer basis and will all be receiving extra compensation for their dedication to our customers,” said Co-Owner Clay Moizo.

Scramble is located at 9832 N. 7th St., on the northwest corner of 7th Street and Mountain View Road. For more information call 602-374-2294 or visit www.azscramble.com.