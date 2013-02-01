Sports bar opens in former Roscoes space

PHX Sports Grill, the Valley’s newest sports bar, has opened in central Phoenix. It’s located at 4531 N. 7th St., in the building that formerly housed Roscoes on 7th.

Co-owners Justin Alt and Bob Scimeca have done a complete remodel of the building. PHX Sports Grill features 18 television monitors, community tables, darts, foosball and an outdoor patio. Fans can enjoy all their favorite games including those on NFL Sunday Ticket, the Big Ten and Pac-12 networks.

With more than two decades in the bar and restaurant industry, Alt and Scimeca used their experience to create a comfortable atmosphere for fans.

“We approached this as sports fans and designed a place that sports fans, both hardcore and casual, will feel at home,” said Alt. “We want our customers to know PHX Sports Grill offers great food and drinks at affordable prices, so you won’t be broke by the end of the game.”

The menu features fresh ground beef burgers, free range chicken sandwiches, deli sandwiches, hot wings, appetizers, salads, wraps and pizza along with weekly specials. Bar offerings include domestic and craft brews and a full bar selection.

PHX Sports Grill is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.