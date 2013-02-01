Summer specials at Miracle Mile

The summer months are fast approaching and one local restaurant is beating the heat with some sizzling deals.

Miracle Mile Deli has been family owned and operated for three generations and provides casual dining at 4433 N. 16th St. From June 19-25, all salads are just $9. Sink your teeth into the Asian Crispy Chicken Salad, or scoop up the Big City Chopped Salad. Other dishes available include the Fiesta Salad, Mediterranean Salad, Staten Island Salad and Chicken Caesar Salad.

July is National Hot Dog Month and to celebrate, Miracle Mile Deli will offer a Dog Days of Summer special. For just $5, you can purchase a Hebrew National hot dog, French fries and a small soft drink from July 17-23. This special deal will be available for lunch and dinner (but not before 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday). All you have to do is ask for the “hot dog special.”

Visit www.miraclemiledeli.com or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/miraclemiledeli.