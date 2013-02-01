Texaz Grill offers State Fair food

If you’ve got a craving for the kind of sticky, fried and otherwise decadent food that only a true Texas State Fair can offer, stop on by to Texaz Grill through Oct. 22 to sample the State Fair Menu.

It’s only natural that the Valley’s most Texas-centric steakhouse gets into the State Fair spirit with such Lone Star State classics as “Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dog” and the iconic Frito Pie.

The Corny Dog ($6), a State Fair of Texas staple since 1942, comes with two servings accompanied by a bag of Frito’s. The Frito Pie ($5.50) is said to be invented in the 1930s by Daisy Dean Doolin, mother of the founder of the Frito-Lay company. Texaz Grill’s version features homemade chili presented in a small bag of Fritos corn chips, topped with onions, cheese and served with a plastic spoon.

Texaz Grill is located at 6003 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-248-STAR (7827) or visit www.texazgrill.com.