Yoga and brunch at Coup Des Tartes

Instructors from The Biltmore Studio teach a yoga class from 10-11 a.m. every other Sunday in the Rendezvous Room at Coup Des Tartes, 1725 E. Osborn Road. The next class is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5.

Your $10 drop in fee will earn you a free Mimosa and 10-percent off brunch when you’re finished. Yoga and brunch—what could be better?

Visit http://www.nicetartes.com/ticket-sales to purchase your tickets. Space is limited. For questions, call 602-212-1082.