Class teaches healing meditation

Kadampa Meditation Center Phoenix welcomes visiting teacher, Kelsang Lhadron, who will teach a class on A Special Healing Meditation: The Power of Taking & Giving. The class takes place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the center, 614 E. Townley Ave.

Kelsang Lhadron will explain the special meditation practice of Taking & Giving, or tonglen in Tibetan. This meditation practice involves a special breathing and visualization technique that develops and strengthens one’s capacity to help others.

Through this practice, you can learn to tap into the unlimited potential of your mind, thus going beyond ordinary perceptions and limitations and learning how to really bring benefit to yourself and others. This practice is also a powerful method for self-healing.

Cost for the class is $15 and pre-registration is recommended. For more information, call 602-243-5020 or visit http://www.MeditationInArizona.org. Kadampa Meditation Center Phoenix welcomes people of every faith, gender, race and sexual orientation.