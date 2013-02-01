Free fitness classes held at Hance Park

FitPHX and AARP present “Fall into Fitness” at Margaret T. Hance Park, a free family-oriented group workout series for all ages and experience levels. The program takes place 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 5, on the west end of Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St.

Each Tuesday night, professional instructors will lead calorie-burning classes such as MixxedFit, P90X, Turbo Kick, Insanity, Zumba and Country Heat.

Created in 2013, the FitPHX initiative is led by Mayor Greg Stanton, Councilman Daniel Valenzuela and Olympic Gold Medalist Misty Hyman, with the goal of improving health and wellness in the region and making the Phoenix area one of the healthiest in the nation. The initiative has created innovative collaborations between government, private sector, non-profits and universities to develop programming that gives citizens tools and education to be healthier.

There will be health and wellness vendors, giveaways, and more each Tuesday night. Admission is free.