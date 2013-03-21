Get certified in CPR on Feb. 13

HonorHealth offers a course is CPR 1:30-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Brady Conference Center located on the ground floor of the John C. Lincoln Medical Center Campus, 250 E. Dunlap Ave.

The course is designed to help people recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. Cost is $40.

Check-in starts at 12:30 pm. Class begins promptly at 1:30 p.m.; participants will not be allowed to enter the class after 1:40 p.m. All participants will received an AHA textbook.

Registration is required. Call 480-323-3936 or visit www.honorhealth.com/events.