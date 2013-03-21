Group fitness in the park

Come together at Granada Park, 6505 N. 20th St., on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to enjoy a group fitness class for P90X Live!

This specialized workout is a full-body, strength-training format featuring cardio, strength, and core. P90X Live! is a 55-minute high-intensity group fitness workout based off the popular at-home DVD exercise series. The P90X workout can be modified for people of all fitness levels.

Classes are $5 each. Dumbbells are recommended but not required. Participants can bring their own set of dumbbells or rent a pair for $3. Visit Energized By Exercise With Lauren on Facebook or contact energizedbyexercise@gmail.com for details.