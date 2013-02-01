Hanson joins team at Artistic Dental

Artistic Dental has hired a new Registered Dental Hygienist, TeVona Hanson. Hanson joins Artistic Dental’s growing team with more than two years’ experience in private practice. In her new position, Hansen will be responsible for patient care, specifically teeth cleaning and ensuring patients have a healthy mouth in relation to the rest of their bodies to maintain optimal wellbeing and results.

Hanson grew up in Phoenix where she attended Phoenix College for Dental Hygiene and is enrolled at Northern Arizona University to earn her Bachelor’s of Dental Hygiene.

Artistic Dental specializes in cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry and orthodontics. The office is located in the Biltmore area at 2333 E. Campbell Ave. To learn more, visit www.artisticd.com or call 602-840-5400.