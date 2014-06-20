Holy yoga offers stretching, spirituality

Whether you are trying to connect with your body or connect with a higher meaning, Holy Yoga might just meet both your needs.

“Holy Yoga is a physical practice of aligning the body combined with breath work and mindful intention of reliance on God,” Brooke Boon, founder of Holy Yoga, says. “The classes are designed to facilitate the worship and celebration of God through movement, biblical meditation and fellowship.”

Central Phoenix Holy Yoga classes are held four days a week at First Christian Church, 6750 N. 7th Ave. Classes take place 9 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Don’t imagine that this yoga class is more prayer and less of workout. Students often leave sweating after the hour-long class. It’s like Bible study but with strenuous movement. Classes are open to all levels of experience.

There is a suggested donation of $8-$10 per class. You don’t have to be a member of the congregation to attend. For more information, call Jen Cecil at 602-694-5403 or e-mail counselorjen@aol.com.