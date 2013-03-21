How to manage your congestive heart failure

A free program titled, “The Value of cardiac Rehab in the Care and Management of Congestive Heart Failure,” will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 in Rooms 1A/B at the Cowden Center, 9202 N. 2nd St., on the campus of the John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

The management of congestive heart failure (CHF) is one the most complex treatment plans that patients are taxed with. Cardiac rehab, in conjunction with medical management, proper diet, and other supportive therapies, have shown to improve the overall health, wellness, and quality of life in patients diagnosed with CHF.

In this session, information about the benefit of cardiac rehab in the CHF care continuum, as well as insight on current innovative therapies that are available in the care and treatment of CHF, will be presented. Cadiologist Mayurkumar Bhakta, M.D., will offer expertise in the medical and therapeutic management arenas of CHF, while incorporating the value of cardiac rehab into a patient’s care plan.

There will be a Q & A after the presentation, as well as designated stations for education and screening for CHF risk factors. To RSVP, call 623-580-5800 or visit www.honorhealth.com/events.