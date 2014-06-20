Indoor cycling event aids cancer research

The 7th Annual Cycle for the Cure, a 2-hour, heart-pumping indoor cycling event and festive fundraiser benefiting TGen’s cancer research, will take place Sunday, May 7, at Camelback Village Health Club & Spa, 4444 E. Camelback Road. Plus, the 2017 Cycle for the Cure also includes yoga and fitness classes for a donation. To sign up, register at your local Village location or visit www.tgenfoundation.org/cycle.

As you pedal with others, you’ll be inspired and energized by your shared mission to fund groundbreaking research with life changing results, and knowing that 100-percent of funds raised by participants supports cancer research in Phoenix. And you won’t want to miss the Post-Ride Party, featuring cool refreshments, small bites, beer, wine and music by Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s Band. Admission to the party is free for all registered riders, and a $20 donation for guests.