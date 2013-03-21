Learn how to cope with hearing loss

Do you or someone you know struggle with hearing loss or ringing in the ears? HonorHealth offers a free program, “Listen Up! Hearing Loss and Tinnitus,” 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Barb’s Conference Room at the Cowden Center, 9202 N. 2nd St.

Learn communication strategies, medical aspects of hearing loss and tinnitus. You also will learn about adjustment, coping tips and what to consider before purchasing hearing aids during this informative presentation by HonorHealth Audiologist, Kristin Wells.

Registration is required. Call 623-580-5800 or visit www.honorhealth.com/events.