New clinic, pharmacy opens near Metrocenter

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) celebrated the opening of its new Metro Outpatient Clinic as well as its partnership with Genoa, at a ribbon cutting and open house on Dec. 7. The partnership with Genoa brings a full-service, on-site pharmacy to the new Metro Outpatient Clinic, 11221 N. 28th Drive.

“Having an experienced, easily accessible and high-quality pharmacy is a much-needed resource for the clients and families we serve,” said Dr. Shar Najafi, vice president of Outpatient Services for SB&H.

SB&H currently has 14 outpatient clinics throughout five Arizona counties that serve approximately 1,600 clients. By opening this newest outpatient clinic, SB&H is able to ensure its services are accessible to individuals in central Phoenix.

SB&H provides an array of behavioral and physical health services to all age groups, extending from birth to 5, transition-age youth, adults, and geriatric population. For more information, visit www.sbhservices.org.