Wellness retreat for cancer survivors, family

The Cancer Support Community of Arizona hosts “Living Well With & Beyond Cancer: A Wellness Retreat for Survivors and Caregivers,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the CSC building, 360 E. Palm Lane.

Guest facilitators at the free event will present sessions on each of the areas of living a patient-active lifestyle with a specific focus on Survivorship Care Planning. Lunch will be provided, and there will be a session on health cooking preceding lunch.

Space is limited. RSVP by Sept. 15 to RSVP@cscaz.org or call 602-712-1006. For more information, visit www.cscaz.org.