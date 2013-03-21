Month-by-month gardening tips

Gardening in the desert southwest presents its own set of challenges and rewards. At the Desert Botanical Garden, you’ll find expert staff, sound advice and the answers to all your desert landscaping questions with a one-stop resource designed to help and support you. And the best part is, you don’t even have to leave your home.

The DBG offers month-by-month gardening tips and advice geared toward our unique climate and soil on its website at www.dbg.org. Here, you’ll find everything you need from gardening and horticulture specialists who advise on what to plant and when, the best time to fertilize, watering tips, edible gardens, how to combat abrupt weather changes, and more. There also is a Frequently Asked Questions section and downloadable gardening guides.

Visit www.dbg.org and under the “Learn” tab at the top, select “Gardening.” You also can call the DBG’s plant hotline at 480-481-8120 Monday through Friday from 10 11:30 a.m. to get answers for your desert landscape questions, or send an e-mail to planthotline@dbg.org with questions.