See how others raise urban chicks

Tour de Coops, started in 2009, is a self-guided backyard chicken coop tour in Phoenix. This year’s tour, set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, is organized by Your Farm Foods.

The tour promises interactive examples on how to incorporate chickens into sustainable household garden systems in the greater downtown Phoenix area. This one-day, self-guided tour seeks to educate visitors about keeping hens and delight them with

garden ideas and inspiration toward sustainable living. The tour features six homes and is perfect for gardeners of all levels.

Interesting features on the tour this year include a community garden site, small family-owned farm, many uses of recycled materials, water harvesting, a school garden chicken coop, backyard goats, laundry-to-landscape greywater systems, rain gardens, composting, and more.

Tickets for the Tour de Coops can be purchased online. Tickets are $18 for ages 13 and older, children 12 and younger tour for free. Save by buying a two-pack in advance for just $30. Day-of-tour ticket prices are $25 each or $40 for a two-pack.

Wristbands and maps must be picked up by no later than 1 p.m. the day of the tour at Coop Headquarters, inside the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, 2225 N. 16th St.