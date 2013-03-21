Sogetsu Ikebana class at downtown garden

Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement, is subtle, sensitive, sophisticated, and meditative. A Sogetsu Ikebana class, taught by instructor Ping Wei, takes place 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, 1125 N. 3rd Ave.

The growing appreciation of Japanese art and architecture in the West has extended to the Japanese way of flowers. Ikebana emphasizes space and lines. It celebrates simplicity. You will learn and enjoy Sogetsu Ikebana as a traditional and innovative way of expressing yourself.

Cost is $30 per person, $25 for Garden members. For more information or to register, call 602-274-8700 or visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org and click on “Cultural Programs” under the Events tab.