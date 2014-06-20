Free family music interactive event

Music Together of Phoenix will host a benefit concert for young children (birth-8) and their families, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. The concert is $15 per family (or $20 at the door), with all proceeds going to benefit Caring Coalition AZ.

The concert will feature a guest appearance by recording artist Gerry Dignan singing Music Together songs. “Uncle” Gerry is featured on the CDs given to the thousands of families worldwide who take Music Together classes.

The concert will benefit Caring Coalition AZ, a program that provides meals and food to school-age children in Phoenix who are without adequate food on weekends, serving more than 75 families each week. For more information, visit www.caringcoalitionaz.org.