Free summer camp expo in the park

Where will your kids go to camp this summer? In the ZONA presents a Summer Camp Expo from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Enchanted Island Amusement Park in Encanto Park, 1202 W. Encanto Road.

Explore different summer camp options for your children by visiting several camp vendors in a one-stop shop location. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://inthezona.com/SummerCampExpo.