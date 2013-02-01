Preschool opens new location

For more than 10 years, Phoenix Preparatory Preschool & Child Care has educated infants to 5 year olds, with an academic curriculum that allows graduates to enter kindergarten reading Level 1 books, counting to 100, recognizing 100 sight words and many skills that make them very successful in school.

A new location is set to open Sept. 18 at 802 W. Osborn Road. The brand-new building will feature germ-killing paint, 25 sky tubes, an infant playground, playgrounds for older children, security cameras, and healthy food low in sugar. Students will learn Mandarin, Spanish, Sign Language and English. The childcare portion will be focused on infants to 2-year-olds.

Grand Opening information will be announced on the Facebook page, facebook.com/PhoenixPrep, and website, www.phxprep.com. For enrollment information, call 602-274-7557.