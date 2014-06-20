Weekly Social Group for kids at Artplay

Join Artplay Plus, 1130 E. Missouri Ave., Ste. 210, for its weekly social group that conveniently runs on Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. Each month will have a theme. For May, the theme is “Birds of a Feather,” where each week your child will socialize while creating a project to take home.

The schedule includes: making a birds nest with a family of eggs in a tree, May 6; pretend hatching chicks and a feathery bird parent, May 13; and create a see-through bird feeder, May 20. Cost is $10 per child.

Elizabeth Rowley, owner of The Art of Learning, will lead the group in cute introductions, doing the craft, followed by taking pictures of their projects and each other for memorable fun each time. To RVSP, e-mail elizabeth@theartoflearningaz.com. Be sure to indicate which class your child will attend.