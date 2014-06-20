At-risk girls perform inspiring dance

May 2017
The girls and young women from Florence Crittenton will set the stage for a night of uplifting dance routines at the 3rd Annual Transformation, Love, Connection (TLC) Dance held at the Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, on Saturday, May 20.
Through the partnership of EuroRhythm and Florence Crittenton, the TLC Dance, inspired by “Dancing with the Stars,” will pair 10 girls from the 120-year-old nonprofit with professional dancers to rehearse a ballroom routine over the course of six weeks. The night of the event, these girls will perform the dance style they selected to their favorite song while experiencing the life of a professional dancer from wearing ballroom shoes to decorative dresses and more.
“These girls have experienced more pain than we could ever imagine,” said Damir Karaman, owner of EuroRhythm Dance Studios. “Using dance, we hope to show them how truly special and capable they are and in turn can also connect them to something positive during their time of healing. We keep this partnership going to never cease transforming the lives of these girls for the better, because every girl’s life matters.”
Starting at 6 p.m., the TLC Dance will commence with dancing from the girls in addition to EuroRhythm’s presentation of professional routines and open dancing for event guests. All event proceeds will directly support Florence Crittenton’s life-changing programs for young women and their families in the community.
“We could not be happier to continue the partnership with EuroRhythm to present our girls with this unique opportunity that truly celebrates them and their journeys,” said Chief Executive Office Dr. Kellie M. Warren. “Learning how to dance can be challenging for these girls at first; but in the end, these girls step on that dance floor with a noticeable change in their self-esteem and confidence. Words cannot express the joy you see on each one of their faces as they nail the routines they worked so hard on in front of the community who rallies behind them.”
Sponsorship begins at $1,500 and individual tickets start at $150. The event will begin with a VIP Reception at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. For tickets or sponsorship information, contact Jamie Hobbs at jhobbs@flocrit.org or 602-288-4581. More information on Florence Crittenton and its upcoming community events can be found by visiting www.flocrit.org.
