Be a mentor, change a life

January 2017
January is National Mentoring Month, the perfect time to celebrate the impacts mentors have on mentees. Arizona’s Children Association, the state’s largest and oldest comprehensive child welfare organization runs the Thrive Mentor Program (TMP) a critical part of helping kids in foster care.
Nearly 1,000 young adults in Arizona “age out” of foster care every year; on average that is 2-3 youth per day, left to fend for themselves. The TMP strives to change that.
Studies have found that mentored youth (those who reported having a mentor before the age of 18 years and for at least two years) with meaningful adult connections did better on self-reports of overall health, educational attainment, physical aggression, suicide risk, and risk of sexually transmitted infection than did non-mentored foster care youth. In addition, mentors can help a young person stay out of jail, get and keep a job, learn how to navigate a city’s transportation system, and also help with basic life skills like cooking, laundry, budgeting, grocery shopping, and more.
The Thrive program matches volunteers to adolescents that are in the process of transitioning out of foster care, to support and guide them. Individuals participating in the TMP develop supportive, positive relationships that contribute to the achievement of personal, social, and educational growth of their mentee as they transition to an independent life.
Mentees are typically 16 and 17 years old, have expressed wanting a mentor, and are currently under DCS custody. They could be residing in group homes, foster homes, respite homes, kinship homes, residential treatment centers, or transitional living placements. Youth are matched with their mentor based on interests and geographic location.
Mentors must be at least 21 years of age and have at least 1 year of experience working with teens in some capacity. Mentors will be asked to commit to a two-year relationship with their mentee.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.arizonaschildren.org/transitional-support/#thrive-mentor-program. For questions, call Liz Glascom, Thrive program director, at 602-234-3733.
