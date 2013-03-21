February 2017
Music Together, the award-winning, international early childhood music and movement program developed in Princeton, N.J., offers a three-day Teacher Training Workshop March 17-19 at Music Together in Phoenix, 3241 E Shea Blvd.
Participants who successfully complete the three-day training become eligible to teach Music Together classes, either at an existing location or by applying for a license to open and operate a Music Together center of their own.
Being a Music Together teacher is a flexible, fulfilling, and exciting part-time career choice. The thousands of successful Music Together teachers around the world are musicians, actors, dancers, stay-at-home parents, educators, and retirees. No formal academic degree is required to become a Music Together teacher.
The upcoming three-day workshop provides opportunities to learn about how to assess children’s rhythmic and tonal development, techniques for presenting Music Together materials, strategies for lesson-planning, and much more. There will also be live early childhood music demonstration classes on each day of the workshop, teaching children and their parents using the Music Together curriculum.
Since 1987, Kenneth K. Guilmartin, founder/artistic director of Music Together, has been a pioneer in teaching parents and caregivers how to nurture their children’s musical growth. “Our mission is to enable children and the adults who love them to become comfortable with musical expression and to develop musically at their own pace,” says Guilmartin. “Childhood music development is a natural process, just like language development. Every child is born with the ability to make music. Our teachers provide the right environment to nurture and support that music making. We welcome teachers to the Music Together community who are passionate about music education and supporting the bond that music creates between young children and their parents and caregivers.”
The cost of the three-day Music Together Teacher Training is $525. Graduate credits, CMTE credits, and CEUs are available. For additional information and to register, visit www.musictogether.com or contact Chris Marietti at 800-728-2692 ext. 326, or cmarietti@musictogether.com.
