Beer sales benefit AZ Humane Society

December 2017
Genuine Concepts kicks off December in partnership with SanTan Brewing Company and Lyft to support the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for the Community Handle program.
Every month, Genuine Concepts hosts its Community Handle program and for the first time, December will bring on all of the company’s Phoenix locations including The Vig, Linger Longer Lounge, The Little Woody, The Womack, Cobra Arcade Bar and Ladera Taverna y Cocina.
The Community Handle is a charitable program that features a participating brewery to sponsor chosen organizations within the greater Phoenix area. The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge, The Womack, Ladera and Cobra Arcade Bar have partnered with SanTan Brewing Company to help support the Arizona Humane Society. With each pint of SanTan’s Yotes Pale Ale sold, Genuine Concepts and SanTan Brewing Company will each donate $1 to AHS.
December’s Community Handle is even more exciting due to Lyft coming on board to help support the AHS throughout the month. New Lyft customers can use the code “AHS” to receive $20 in Lyft credit to their account while the company donates $10 to AHS. In addition, Lyft will donate $1 to AHS for each ride to and from any Genuine Concepts location throughout the entire month of December with the code “AZHUMANE.”
Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as one of Arizona’s favorite craft breweries. In addition to brewing, SanTan features a friendly neighborhood brewpub in Downtown Chandler, which has quickly become one of the top local food and beer destinations in the Phoenix metro area. All SanTan Brewing Company craft beers are Southwestern Style Ales. SanTan’s brews are fermented to completion and carbonated higher than traditional American beers for a more effervescent, crisp and refreshing hand crafted beer – perfect for quenching your thirst in the hot Arizona sun and throughout the southwestern region of United States.
In 2009, SanTan Brewing began distributing their Southwestern Style Ales throughout the state of Arizona, operating with a mission to pair craft beer with craft food that would inspire great conversation and good times. SanTan partnered with the Arizona Coyotes to create Yotes Pale Ale. The color of this American Pale Ale is Coyotes brick red created by the use of natural Hibiscus flowers. Yotes Pale Ale uses flavorful Cascade, Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops with a 5.3% ABV and 40 IBU.
Each month, Genuine Concepts looks forward to the opportunity to give back to the community and show support in anyway possible through the partnership of close brewer relationships and its local customer base. Come support the Arizona Humane Society by ordering a Yotes Pale Ale anytime during the month of December at The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge, The Womack, Cobra Arcade Bar and Ladera Taverna y Cocina. For more information about these restaurants’ locations and hours, visit https://genuineconcepts.us/.
