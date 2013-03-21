Beer sales support local nonprofit

February 2017
The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge and Ladera Taverna y Cocina have partnered with Huss Brewing Company to support Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH) for the February edition of their Community Handle program.
Every month, Genuine Concepts hosts its Community Handle program at all of The Vig locations across the Valley including Arcadia, Fillmore, Uptown and McCormick Ranch. Just recently, the company decided to include a handful of other concepts to the mix of supporters with The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge and Genuine’s latest project in Sunnyslope, Ladera Taverna y Cocina.
The Community Handle is a charitable program that features a participating brewery to sponsor chosen organizations within the greater Phoenix area. The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge and Ladera have partnered with Tempe-based Huss Brewing Company’s Scottsdale Blonde to help support Boys Hope Girls Hope for the month of February. With each pint of Scottsdale Blonde sold, each concept and Huss will each donate $1 to the Boys Hope Girls Hope organization.
BHGH of Arizona was established in 1989 with the opening of the Boys Hope Residential Home in Central Phoenix. The Girls Hope Home opened down the street in 1998. The non-residential Community-Based Program began in 2004 to increase the number of children served. BHGH of Arizona currently serves 90 youth: 16 in residence, 42 in the community-based program and 32 in college.
The mission of Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH) is to help academically capable and motivated children-in-need to reach their full potential and become men and women for others by providing value-centered homes, opportunities, and education through college.
The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge and Ladera have partnered with Huss Brewing to offer Scottsdale Blonde as the beer of month. This particular brew is very well known within the neighborhoods of each of these Genuine Concepts’ so it is sure to be a hit and will hopefully be a success in raising funds for BHGH!
Huss Brewing Company was founded and created in 2013 by husband and wife duo, Jeff and Leah Huss. The couple has over 25 years of experience in craft beer and working within the Craft Beer Industry between the two of them. The Tempe company has been on track to becoming one of Arizona’s fastest-growing breweries and following their acquisition of Scottsdale’s Papago Brewery, was on track to finish 2016 as the third-largest brewery in the state behind Tempe’s Four Peaks Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co. in Chandler.
Each month, Genuine Concepts looks forward to the opportunity to give back to the community and show support in anyway possible through the partnership of close brewer relationships and its local customer base. Come help support Boys Hope Girls Hope by ordering a Scottsdale Blonde anytime during the month of February at The Vig, The Little Woody, Linger Longer Lounge and Ladera Taverna y Cocina. To find the locations near you, visit https://genuineconcepts.us/.
Tagged Beer, BHGH, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Genuine Concepts, Huss Brewing, Ladera Taverna, Linger Longer Lounge, The Vig