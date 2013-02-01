Bloomin’ Beerfest at Irish Cultural Center

June 2017
The Irish Cultural Center’s annual “Bloomin’ Beerfest,” set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, will have a variety of beers and entertainment as Leopold Bloom, the main character from Irish author James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses” is commemorated.
There will be readings from the book throughout the day in the Library and Cottage (adult audiences only). Bloom’s journey included stops at more than a few pubs. The Bloomin’ Beerfest features a wide array of specialty beers produced in Arizona and Ireland, as well as a full bar. Food also will be available for purchase.
Patrons can pre-purchase Beerfest tickets, and “teetotalers” tickets are available at a great discount.
The Irish Cultural Center is located at 1106 N. Central Ave., just steps from the light rail stop at Roosevelt St. For more information, call 602-258-0109 or visit http://www.azirish.org.
