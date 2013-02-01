Boot camp for parents on styling kids’ hair

July 2017
Calling all parents and their children. Have you ever had to style your son or daughter’s hair and just didn’t know what to do? Mane Attraction Salon is hosting a boot camp for parents and their children (12 and younger) to teach them the tips and tricks to style their children’s hair, on Friday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Parents and their children are invited to come into the salon for a night full of interactive fun. Parents will learn the best tips and tricks to style their children’s hair from Mane Attraction’s expert stylists. Parents and children will also learn the best ways to take care of their hair and how to recreate the style at home.
Braiding demonstrations, how to use the curling iron, and the correct way to apply gels, pomades, waxes and more will all be part of the event. MAS staff will observe and teach the parent(s) on the fundamentals of helping their child look their best.
The cost of the event for parent and one child is $30 ($20 for each additional child) and includes a goodie bag (valued at $40), and pizza and refreshments.
Mane Attraction Salon is located at 3156 E. Camelback Road. For more information or to register, call 602-956-2996.