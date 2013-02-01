City honors those lost in 9/11

September 2017
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners bound for the west coast were hijacked by terrorist extremists. In the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, a total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and outside of Shanksville, Pa.
On the 16th anniversary of the atrocity, city of Phoenix employees will honor and remember those lost during a memorial event, 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 in the east end of the Atrium at Phoenix City Hall, 200 W. Washington St. Attendees will pay their respects to the victims and survivors of 9/11 at this very solemn annual event. The ceremony includes the posting of an American flag that flew over Ground Zero during the rescue and recovery operation at the World Trade Center.
Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski (D7), Chairman of the Public Safety and Veterans Subcommittee, will speak, along with Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner. The Fire and Police Honor Guards will join together to play “Amazing Grace” and perform a bell ceremony.
This event is open to the public. Metered street parking is available and paid parking also is available in the garage at the southeast corner of 4th and Washington streets.