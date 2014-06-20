Councilwomen lauded for advocacy

April 2017
The Arizona Restaurant Association and the Phoenix Kitchen Cabinet Coalition on March 22 presented the four Phoenix city councilwomen with a “Women’s Empowerment Award.” Among them were Dist. 4 Councilwoman Laura Pastor and Dist. 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark, who were recognized for providing outstanding leadership to the city, and being advocates for women in their time on Phoenix City Council.
Additionally, they were noted for having been, and continuing to be strong supporters of Phoenix’s thriving restaurant and hospitality industries. The event was hosted by Pizza People Hub on Central Avenue just south of McDowell Road.
Pastor, who has served on the council since January 2014, recently was named vice mayor, a position she will hold for one year. Serving as vice mayor does not entail councilmembers vacating their seats, and councilmembers continue to serve and represent their districts when serving as vice mayor.
Stark, who was appointed to the Phoenix City Council in June 2016, last month won her election bid to retain her seat. Stark captured 54.13 percent of the votes, while her contender, Chris DeRose, earned 45.87 percent. A total of 22,905 ballots were cast in the election, which represents nearly 23 percent of registered Dist. 3 voters.
