Dining special events for May

May 2017
The Urban Wine Walk, set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, is a self-guided tasting tour that encourages participants to explore Downtown Phoenix, socialize, experience local bars and restaurants, and sample great wines. Participating locations are conveniently located along the light rail corridor stretching from 3rd Avenue and Camelback Road to downtown, making it a cinch to get around.
So far, 23 restaurants have signed on to the event. Each participating location offers wine samples for $2 or $3, which includes an accompanying hors d’oeuvre. Many venues also will have live music for the event.
This pedestrian-friendly tour is truly your ticket aboard an urban food and wine expedition. Wear comfortable shoes and bring cash as large crowds are expected and processing cards will take time. For more information, including a list of participating venues, visit http://dtphx.org/things-to-do/winewalk/.
Miracle Mile Deli Day
After nearly 68 years in business, Wednesday, May 10, will be known as Miracle Mile Deli Day. The family-owned restaurant located at 4433 N. 16th St. will celebrate the day with 20 percent of the proceeds from that day’s sales going to Feeding Matters, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of pediatric feeding struggles.
Also on that day, noon to 8 p.m. every hour, there will be a $100 gift card to Miracle Mile Deli given away to someone. People can stop in all day to register to win.
Miracle Mile Deli has been family owned and operated for three generations and continues to provide a unique experience in casual dining. For more information, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.
Create a new crepe flavor
The Crepe Club is looking for new crepe flavors and wants its guests and crepe fans everywhere to help. Its “Let Them Eat Crepes” Contest is asking people to submit their ideas for crepe flavor combinations through May 31.
Visit The Crepe Club website at www.TheCrepeClub.com and submit your crepe flavor idea. You will need to submit a short description of the crepe including the ingredients and also name your crepe. Crepe flavors can be sweet or savor and will be judged on creativity, tastiness and feasibility to make in a restaurant setting.
On June 1, The Crepe Club will reveal the Top seven nominations and ask people to vote on which flavor name and description they like best on The Crepe Club Facebook page. Voting will run from June 1-15.
The Top 3 vote getters will have their crepes on the menu at The Crepe Club’s three locations—including the Biltmore Fashion Park—from June 16-June 25.
On June 26 the top seller will be crowned the winning crepe flavor. The winner will receive a crepe party for 20 people. Second place will receive a $100 Crepe Club gift card.
Tap takeovers, live music at Sip
Pull up a seat on the patio and drink in the sunset while drinking in a Goose Island beer at Sip Coffee and Beer Garage in Phoenix. On Thursday, May 18, Goose Island Beer Company is the highlight of a “Sour Symposium” from 5 to 8 p.m. Go sour with one of three select Goose Island sour beers from their renowned Sour Sisters collection.
Stationed in Eugene, Ore., Hop Valley Brewing Company is coming to Arizona at full speed on Friday, May 26. Sip is welcoming these new brews with a launch party and micro Tap Takeover three featured IPAs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Plus, every weekend, Sip Coffee and Beer Garage, 3620 E Indian School Road, hosts local musicians on Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 602-900-5188 or visit http://sipcoffeeandbeergarage.com.
