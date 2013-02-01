Event features comedy, food, fun

September 2017
The Herberger Theater Center’s (HTC) Young Leadership Board invites the public to another evening of fun, food and laughter at the third-annual Stand Up For Downtown Theater fundraiser, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at the HTC, 222 E. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.
The evening will showcase some of the area’s top comedians: headliner Craig Conant, hosts Matt Storrs and Dan Thomson, and Shapel Lacey and Genevieve Rice. Mature Audience (18 and older). Guests will also enjoy a silent auction, wine pull, drinks, hors d’oeuvres provided by Nibblers Catering and live music.
Tickets are: $35 – theater seat (single, reserved ticket); $300 – table of two with preferred seating (includes bottle of wine to enjoy during the show); and $500 – table of four with preferred seating (includes bottle of wine to enjoy during the show). VIP tables include bottle service. For tickets, click here.
Proceeds benefit the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs – Arizona Young Artists Competition, Wolf Trap Early Learning Through the Arts and Theater Camp. In addition to raising funds, the event also serves to raise awareness about the vital role the arts have in our communities and need for ongoing support. Stand Up For Downtown Phoenix is sponsored by LaneTerralever and Southwest Commercial Brokerage.
