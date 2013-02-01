Events mark the 500th Anniv. of Reformation

October 2017
This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, a momentous religious revolution that shaped theology, history and the lives of all people around the world and continue to do so today. Beatitudes Campus will hold a weeklong exploration of this important point in history and discuss how we continue to reform and develop our faith today.
“Beatitudes Campus is a community that welcomes all faiths and denominations,” says Peggy Roberts, senior vice president of Spiritual Life. “The Reformation was a tumultuous and divisive time in history and transformed people’s understanding of their personal faith. We continue our quest to learn about all faith traditions.”
The community is invited to explore the history of the reformation and attend the following events, which will shed light on how such a movement can still affect our lives today. The following events are free and open to the public:
All events take place in the Luther Life Center at Beatitudes Campus, 1610 E. Glendale Ave. For more information, call 602-995-6136.
About Beatitudes Campus:
Founded in 1964, Beatitudes Campus is a faith-based not-for-profit life plan community offering a wide spectrum of services for older people including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory support and home care services. The campus has served more than 13,000 older adults since it began. For more information, visit http://BeatitudesCampus.org.
