Family fun nights hosted by Girl Scouts

June 2017
The Girl Scout – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council’s newest summer camp location, the Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain, will host Family Fun Nights from 5-10 p.m. on June 10, June 24, July 8 and July 22.
These are a great opportunity for families to experience all the activities held at Girl Scout summer camps together. Activities will include swimming, archery, arts and crafts, nature exploration, games, songs and more! Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Family Fun Nights are open to the entire family and cost $7 for adults and $12 for children 4 years and older. Children younger than 4 are admitted for free.
The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain is located at 1611 E. Dobbins Road. For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutsaz.org/en/activities/activities-list.html.
