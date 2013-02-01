Food deals for Veterans on Nov. 11

November 2017
Veterans Day is just a short time away and there are over 500,000 veterans living in Arizona. In an effort to honor and respect those who have served, local Valley restaurants are offering deals and discounts for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Deals will be added as they come in).
Fired Pie
In support of veterans both active and retired, Fired Pie will be offering a free entrée to all vets who show their ID or are in uniform on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Fired Pie is quick, casual and customizable to your pizza or salad desires. The locally owned restaurant allows you to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing your own type of dough, sauce and topping. Fired Pie is open for lunch and dinner and offers something for every pizza lover every day of the week.
Locations include Park Central Mall, Central Ave. and Earll, and the Collier Center, 201 E. Washington St., #111. You can find a location nearest you by visiting www.firedpie.com.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Hopdoddy Burger Bar continues its tradition of honoring those who have served in the military this Veterans Day. This year, the burger joint will offer its best deal yet – a free burger to military veterans. This offer will be available to those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.
On Nov. 11, the offer will be available from open to close at every Hopdoddy location, including 2033 E. Camelback Road, Ste. A13. It is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Hopdoddy, visit www.hopdoddy.com.
Luci’s Urban Concepts
In honor of Veterans Day, each one of Luci’s Urban Concepts will be offering 10% off any purchase at all locations to veterans who are in uniform or show proof of id.
Luci’s Urban Concepts includes Luci’s Healthy Marketplace, which is located at 1590 E. Bethany Home Road. This café serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The space is combined with a coffee bar and has unique gifts available for purchase while you eat.
Luci’s Urban Concepts also includes three other locations as part of a two and a half acre adaptive reuse project located on a former citrus orchard in central Phoenix. Located at 7100 N. 12th St., Pomelo at the Orchard is a place for straightforward American food and craft cocktails with an Arizona twist. Luci’s at the Orchard is a combination of a café and gourmet market with locally roasted Press coffee and smoothies. Also located on the property is Splurge at the Orchard—an ice cream and candy shop.
For more information about Luci’s Urban Concepts and each of its locations visit, http://www.lucisurbanconcepts.com/concepts/.
Miracle Mile Deli
On Veterans Day, all veterans both active and retired will receive 10% off their purchase by letting Miracle Mile Deli know they are a veteran at the register.
Miracle Mile Deli has been a staple in the Valley for 68 years. The locally owned restaurant is located at 4433 N. 16th St.
Miracle Mile Deli has been family owned and operated for three generations and continues to provide a unique experience in casual dining. Visit http://miraclemiledeli.com or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/miraclemiledeli.
Tagged deals, dining, discounts for veterans, food, free, free for veterans, Veterans Day