Foodie deals on National Pi Day
March 2017
Pi is defined as the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. It’s also a favorite number in the mathematical world and every March 14 is National Pi Day. So math lovers rejoice because some local eateries are offering “Pi Day” special.
- Fired Pie offers any one-topping pizza is just $3.14 with purchase of a drink, from 2 p.m. to close. This deal is not valid on third-party delivery services. Locations include Park Central Mall, 3110 N. Central Ave., and the Collier Center in downtown Phoenix at 201 E. Washington St. Find a location nearest you by visiting www.Firedpie.com.
- Whole Foods Market is celebrating by offering $3.14 off both large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas. This Pi Day deal is only valid on March 14 and available while supplies last. Varieties of pies and pizzas vary from store to store, but may include pumpkin pie, apple pie, gluten-free apple pie, cherry pie, pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza, vegan pizza and more.
- Enjoy a hearty slice of TEXAZ Grill’s famous Pecan Pie for just $3.14 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on March 14. A traditional Texas favorite (after all, pecan is the state tree), TEXAZ’s Pecan Pie is baked in a flaky crust with lots of pecans and corn syrup, plus a little something special. Located at 6003 N. 16th St.
- Sauce Pizza & Wine offers a cheese pizza for just $3.14 on Pi Day. Guests must mention the promotion in order to receive it. Available for both dine-in and take-out. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts; limit one per guest, per visit. Locations include 7th Street and Glendale Avenue, and 1st Street and Camelback Road.
