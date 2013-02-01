Grant helps women expand business

November 2017
The Royal Neighbors Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 2017 Know Your Worth grant. The grant is designed to empower women to continue to build on their financial value as they expand an existing small business or create a start-up with less than five employees.
Applicants’ access to traditional sources of capital and lending must be limited or non-existent. One recipient will be selected to receive the $10,000 grant. She then will “pay it forward” by sharing the lessons they learn with future grant recipients.
The application period is through Nov. 30. For more information, call 800-537-1396, or visit www.royalneighborsfoundation.org to apply. All awards are subject to the discretion of the Royal Neighbors Foundation.
The Royal Neighbors Foundation is the independent philanthropic foundation of Royal Neighbors of America. It was established in 2002 as a 501(c)(3) public charity to provide financial education and support causes that empower women and their families. To further its mission of Building Women’s Futures Through Financial EducationSM, the Foundation offers scholarships and grants to women as they strive to reach their financial goals.
