Hazardous waste collection planned

March 2017
Phoenix residents can dispose of common hazardous wastes and other items at a Household Hazardous Waste collection from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 17-18 at Washington Park, 2240 W. Citrus Way.
In addition to car batteries, motor oil, paint, antifreeze, pesticides and pool chemicals, the events will accept five road tires per household, computers and household appliances that use refrigerants, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and heat pumps. Commercial loads will not be accepted. Place cans, glass bottles and smaller items inside a container or box when possible.
You must bring a current city services bill showing solid waste fees and matching photo ID with the same address as on the bill. Stay in your vehicle, event staff will unload the items for you.
The city also will pick up household appliances at your home for a fee. Call for a collection appointment. For information, send e-mail to pwserve@phoenix.gov, visit http://www.phoenix.gov/publicworks or call 602-262-7251.
Tagged collect, collection, hazardous waste, motor oil, paint, Phoenix, recycle