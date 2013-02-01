Latino playwriting award submissions sought

November 2017
Submissions are now being accepted for Arizona Theatre Company’s (David Ivers, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) 2018 National Latino Playwriting Award.
The award is open to all Latino playwrights living in the United States, its territories or Mexico. Scripts will be read and evaluated by a culturally diverse panel of theatre artists. Finalists will be judged by ATC artistic staff and the winner will be notified by Aug. 1, 2018.
Submission procedures:
• Submit a single script via U.S. mail.
• Scripts must be postmarked by Nov. 15, 2017. Title page should include the play’s title, author’s name and contact information including phone number, mailing address and email.
• Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play’s developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright’s broader career trajectory.
Scripts may be in English, English and Spanish or only Spanish. Spanish-language and bi-lingual scripts must be accompanied by an English translation.
Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced and not currently under option at the time of submission. Full-length and one-act plays on any subject will be accepted. Minimum length is 50 pages.
The physical scripts become the property of Arizona Theatre Company and will not be returned. Playwrights retain intellectual property rights and any rights to the play.
Manuscripts should be mailed to:
National Latino Playwriting Award
Attention: Elaine Romero, Playwright-in-Residence
Arizona Theatre Company
343 S. Scott Ave.
Tucson, Ave. 85701
For more information, contact Elaine Romero, ATC Playwright-in-Residence at info@arizonatheatre.org. For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.
