Learn more about free braces at 4/15 event

April 2017
Premier Orthodontics and the nonprofit Smiles Changes Lives understand that for many Arizona families, braces are simply out of reach because of financial circumstances. However, every child deserves to feel good about his or her smile.
This year, Premier Orthodontics has committed to help 100 children in Arizona get orthodontic treatment who can’t afford the full cost of braces. To help identify these children, Premier Orthodontics is holding a special Smile Change Lives event on Saturday, April 15 at its Phoenix office, located at 2827 W. Peoria Ave.
At this event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., families can learn more about the Smiles Change Lives program and determine if their child is eligible. To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-18, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and meet certain financial guidelines (e.g., for a family of 4, their household income must be below $49,200).
To learn if your family qualifies for the program, visit www.SCLArizona.com and click on the pink “pre-qualify” bar. For more information about Smiles Change Lives, call 855-777-0214.
