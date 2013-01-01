Make the holiday season eco-friendly
December 2017
As the holiday season quickly approaches, Reimagine Phoenix and Recyclebank are offering easy tips to help reduce your waste during your holiday celebrations and traditions. Americans throw away 25% more trash during the holidays than any other time of year. This comes to a total of 25 million tons of extra garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week of the season. Follow these tips to avoid being part of that statistic!
Gift Wrapping:
- Traditional wrapping paper can be recycled in the blue containers, but not if it can’t be ripped or if it has glitter or metallic in it, so if you must use wrapping paper, keep it simple and recycle it.
- If you do end up with tough, glittery or metallic wrapping paper, don’t throw it away! Turn it into a fun wreath, you can check out the following website for ideas: http://www.instructables.com/id/Reused-Wrapping-Paper-Wreath/
- Get creative with newspaper, recycled craft paper, or old brown paper bags to give your gifts a rustic feel while also being environmentally friendly.
- Use magazine paper to make a bow or ribbon instead of buying one from the store. See the instructions here:
http://howaboutorange.blogspot.com/2009/10/make-gift-bow-from-magazine-page.html
- Make your own gift bags out of old sheets, clothes or discarded paper. This is great for odd shaped items and the bags can be reused. Instructions for a paper or cloth gift bag:
https://abeautifulmess.com/2014/02/how-to-make-professional-looking-gift-bags.html
https://www.wikihow.com/Sew-a-Cloth-Gift-Bag
Gift Ideas
- Look around for fun, unique gifts made from recycled materials like the Sonic Fabric Necktie. It’s made out of repurposed cassette tapes and makes a sound when passed over a tape head. You can buy one here:
http://sonicfabric.com/shop.html
- Give a handmade gift, like a quilt made out of T-shirts like this super cool one from ASU: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/140806215458253/
- Another handmade gift idea is repurposing wine glasses with the help of a glass cutter. Old wine bottles can be turned into planters, candleholders or glasses.
- Shop used and shop local. A vintage purse or trinket has character and a story, while also helping you avoid the environmental impact that goes into manufacturing a new item. Shopping local helps you cut down on the emissions that go into shipping an item from a warehouse and it’s also beneficial to contribute to your local economy. When you use Recyclebank points you can save while shopping with local Recyclebank rewards partners. See the full list here: https://www.recyclebank.com/rewards/rewards/
- If you don’t have the time to handmake or even to go out and buy a gift, shop online at Recyclebank’s One Twine store, which makes eco-friendly shopping easy. You don’t have to research whether you’re shopping your values – Recyclebank has already done that for you and can guarantee that your gift is a sustainably minded purchase. Visit the store here: https://onetwine.recyclebank.com/
- Gift an experience instead of an item. A concert ticket or membership to a local museum holds just as much thought and love as a physical gift and results in a lot less clutter.
- For the person who already has everything and likes to give back, provide a donation to their favorite cause in their name. They’ll appreciate your support of the issues they believe in.
Holiday Parties
- Send invitations electronically. You’ll save on paper and you can do some fun things with graphics and video.
- If you’re using holiday lights, make sure they’re LEDs. They use 10x less energy than incandescent mini bulbs and 100x less energy than standard bulbs. They’re last for over 50,000 hours and if one bulb goes out, the others stay lit so you won’t have to replace your lights anytime soon.
- Make sure that you have your lights on a timer so that they’re only on for a few evening hours, rather than all day. You’ll save money on electricity, while also cutting down on pollution.
- Use cloth napkins and traditional plates and silverware rather than disposable ones. It’ll be good for the environment and add a bit of class to your dinner parties at the same time!
- Check out thrift stores and second-hand shops for your decorations. You’ll find some unique items that will stand the test of time since they already held up for someone else before they got to you!
By 2050, Phoenix hopes to become a zero-waste city. Reimagine Phoenix is the city’s initiative designed to increase the waste diversion rate from the landfill by 40 percent by year 2020. Recyclebank, an education and incentive platform, is working with the city to provide members who sign up at www.recyclebank.com/phoenix/ with information and rewards for learning and taking actions to live more sustainably. By participating, Phoenix residents earn and redeem points to use on discounts at over 300 businesses locally and nationally. Recyclebank members can also use earned points to purchase eco-friendly items, or donate them to local schools and charities.
