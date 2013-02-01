McCaw feathers, basketball, and chocolate….?

September 2017
What do macaw feathers and chocolate have to do with the Sonoran Desert? Find out how these once exotic items made their way from the Mayan to the American Southwest during a free “brown bag” lecture with Dr. Sharonah Fredrick, author and scholar, 12-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 E. Washington St.
The discovery of medieval Mayan luxury items from Central America, in key sites throughout the Sonoran Desert and Chaco Canyon, ignites questions regarding Pan-Indian civilization and commerce in the Americas. Ideas in addition to items also traveled through the Americas. Evidence of the ball game in various forms was sacred to many cultures ranging from Arizona’s Salt River to Mayan princely courts of the 8th Century, to the larger versions of the game played by the Aztec in Tenochtitlan. Was this a phenomenon of commerce and shared trade routes?
Dr. Fredrick explores the economic and cultural connections that united these peoples from the Caribbean and Guatemala through Mexico and the American Southwest.
This free one-hour lecture is open to anyone with a curious mind to know more about how the cultures of North America have shared, traded, and worked together throughout the centuries. For more information, call 602-495-0901.
