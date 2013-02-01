North Central News

 
Mini-grants available for park improvements

December 2017

The Phoenix Parks Foundation Mini-Grant program is open to nonprofit organizations and city of Phoenix residents.

The program provides small amounts of seed money for small-scale community park improvements or innovations. Applications are submitted directly by city of Phoenix residents and/or community nonprofits who serve a city of Phoenix park or facility.

All projects must meet Parks and Recreation Department (PRD) approval prior to being officially granted; maximum grant amount per project is $2,500. These funds are available for materials, supplies, contractors and other assistance. Mini-grants are reviewed and selected by the Phoenix Parks Foundation for final approval and authorization of funds.

Examples of previously submitted proposals include additional trees along Central Avenues bridal trail, a basketball summer camp, an ADA pool lift at Washington Park, camping equipment for Adaptive Recreation Services, new computers for Eastlake Park Community Center, and a youth activity scholarship at Desert West Community Center.

Deadline to apply is Dec. 31. Visit http://phxparksfoundation.org/funding-priorities/mini-grant-program/.

