Mother’s Day dining–from elegant to family friendly

May 2017
Beckett’s Table & Southern Rail
Let mom relax and unwind this Mother’s Day (May 14) with complimentary glasses of champagne at Beckett’s Table (3717 E. Indian School Road) and Southern Rail (300 W. Camelback Road). The most important women in your life deserve the best on their special day, and Chef Beckett is serving up deals to satisfy comfort food cravings.
Both restaurants will run their seasonal menus, ½ price bottles of AZ wine and offer a complimentary glass of bubbles to every mom. Beckett’s Table’s Mother’s Day special is gluten free Pan Seared Scallops with green beans, potatoes, spinach, chorizo, almond and creme fraiche for $28. Southern Rail is also offering a gluten free special of Organic Scottish Salmon served over roasted cauliflower, spinach and dill caper roasted garlic butter for $24.
Southern Rail is also open for Mother’s Day brunch starting at 11 a.m., and Beckett’s Table will open an hour early at 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended, for Southern Rail please call 602.200.0085 or visit http://southernrailaz.com/. Reservations can be made at Beckett’s Table by calling 602-954-1700 or visiting http://beckettstable.com.
Crepe Club
Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with a free meal at The Crepe Club, located at the Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 E. Camelback Road, Ste. 130. The Crepe Club’s delectable menu items and elegant atmosphere make the perfect place to show mom how much you care.
No purchase is necessary. Simply bring mom in and treat her to one menu item (savory crepes, sweet crepes, and crepe “wrap” sandwiches) for free all day on Sunday, May 14. Whether you’re taking her out for brunch, lunch, or dinner, The Crepe Club is a hidden gem in the Valley where you know she will be treated like the queen she is.
Limit one menu item per mom. For details on The Crepe Club, visit https://www.thecrepeclub.com.
Crudo
Treat mom to a morning of relaxation and good taste with a delightful 3-course brunch at Crudo, 3603 E. Indian School Road. Why go through the hassle of shopping, cooking and cleaning up, when you can take mom for a chef-crafted 3-course Mother’s Day brunch for only $35? Plus, kids will have their choice of their own two-course menu for only $12.
Chef Cullen Campbell will be whipping up a three-course brunch celebration featuring traditional brunch favorites, plus twists on traditional brunch dishes. Think Arugula with Tomato, Frico, Capers, and Pickled Onions, followed by Gnocchi with Brisket Bolognese with Goose Egg and Kale. Plus don’t forget to finish your meal on a sweet note with a Seasonal Tiramisu.
Brunch is served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Reservations are recommended; call 602-358-8666.
Fired Pie
Need a place for the whole family to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day? Fired Pie, with its customizable pizzas and salads, is sure to please, plus the fast-casual eatery is giving all moms a free Pookie with the purchase of an entrée. The Pookie is Fired Pie’s chocolate chip cookie or macadamia nut cookie dough topped with vanilla bean ice cream. This deal is not good on third party delivery.
Fired Pie is quick, casual and customizable to your pizza or salad desires. The locally owned restaurant allows you to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing your own type of dough, sauce and topping. Fired Pie is open for lunch and dinner and offers something for every pizza lover every day of the week. Now with 16 locations in the Phoenix metro area, they are the perfect place to enjoy a warm slice of pizza! You can find a location nearest you by visiting www.Firedpie.com.
TEXAZ Grill
Can you think of anything more American than Mom and Apple Pie? TEXAZ Grill knows that those two go together to make one of our favorite combinations. So, Mom used to always treat you to fresh-baked apple pie, and now you can return the favor at your favorite neighborhood steakhouse.
All day on Sunday, May 14, TEXAZ Grill is serving a free slice of apple pie to all Valley Moms. Of course, proof of motherhood is required.
TEXAZ Grill will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., serving Paris Texas Toast, their famous Eggs Bubba, and Biscuits and Gravy for brunch (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) For supper, let mom indulge in TEXAZ Grill’s famous Chicken Fried Steak (over 915,000 sold!), Freidy’s Filet, or Fried Catfish.
TEXAZ Grill is located at 6003 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-248-7827 or visit www.texazgrill.com.
The Refuge
The Refuge, a coffee bar and wine bar in Central Phoenix, is offering its regular weekend brunch menu on Mother’s Day, as well as waffles with a side of bacon and fruit for $6.50. Mom will also receive a $5 gift card to use on her next visit to The Refuge.
Is Mom a coffee lover? Buy one bag of Cafe Esperanza coffee for $8.50 or 3 bags for $21 at The Refuge only through May 15. Created in 2011, Cafe Esperanza (http://www.cafeesperanza.net) is a proprietary blend of Central & South American 100% Arabica beans. Each time you purchase Cafe Esperanza you help homeless veterans get back on their feet. In fact, they are involved in helping to fulfill your order. Valid for purchase ONLY at The Refuge.
The Refuge is a social enterprise of Catholic Charities, which means a portion of the proceeds help fund the nonprofit’s mission. The Refuge is located at 4727 N. 7th Ave. To learn more, visit: www.therefugeaz.com.
Royal Palms Resort & Spa
This Mother’s Day, show mom how special she is and treat her to brunch at T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa.
Guests will have their choice of two dining options, including the famous Ballroom Brunch Buffet or brunch in T. Cook’s prepared by Executive Chef Todd Allison.
The Ballroom Brunch is served 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes a classic, full holiday buffet. Cost is $79++ per person, $29 for children 6-12 years old, and children 5 years and younger eat for free. Reservations are recommended. To book a reservation for the Ballroom Brunch Buffet, call 602-283-1234.
T. Cook’s Mother’s Day Brunch is served 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes a cold buffet, choice of main course and dessert selections. Cost is $89++ per person, $29 for children 6-12 years old, and children 5 years and younger eat for free
Reservations are recommended. To book a reservation for the T. Cook’s Brunch, visit http://tcooksphoenix.com/ or call 602-283-1234.
Zookz
Zookz Best Toasted Sandwiches ‘Round is offering a Buy One Get One Free promo for Mom between 7 and 10:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day. Purchase any breakfast Zookz sandwich and get one for mom free. Limit one per person, dine in only, breakfast sandwiches only.
Choose from: No. 11–Two poached eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil; No. 22–Two poached eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, Zookz chipotle sauce; No. 33–Two poached eggs, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and fresh basil; No. 44–Two-egg frittata, bacon, ham, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers and fresh basil; or No. 66–Cheddar cheese, two poached eggs, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and Zookz zinger cream cheese sauce.
Zookz is located at Uptown Plaza at the southeast corner of Central Ave. and Camelback Road. Zookz is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; delivery is available. For more information, visit www.zookzsandwiches.com or call 602-279-0906.
Tagged brunch, dining, family, Mother's Day, Phoenix