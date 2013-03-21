New Macayo’s chef hosts special dinner

February 2017
Spring 2017 will see the launch of a new concept, Mercado Negro by Macayo’s in Phoenix, featuring an exclusive new menu designed by Chef Iker Castillo. He has been hired as the chef for that location and throughout the construction process will test his new items in the Macayo’s test-kitchen at Scottsdale & Shea.
Closer to home, TEN Handcrafted American Fare & Spirits has offered to host Chef Iker for a special dinner event, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Ten, 2501 E. Camelback Road, #40. Tickets are $25 a person, and guests will enjoy an introduction to Chef Iker and his three-course menu featuring the flavors of Baja. Guests will also have a chance to purchase cocktails to preview some of the new ones for this restaurant.
Chef Iker’s culinary background is steeped in the flavors and traditions of Mexico—born of his extensive travels among Mexico City, Guanajuanto, Sinaloa, Baja California, and more, and honed with his formal education at the Tijuana Culinary Institute.
Chef Iker’s culinary palette is also colored by time spent living in Italy, immersed in its culture of family, tradition and fine food. It was there that he discovered his passion for the art of coking and realized he was meant to be a chef.
Mark your calendars and join Chef Iker for this exclusive event on Feb. 19. Space is limited, get your tickets at: http://bit.ly/chefikerpopupdinner.
Tagged Chef Iker Castillo, dinner, Macayo's, Phoenix, TEN Handcrafted