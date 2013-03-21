Registration opens Feb. 1 for Girl Scouts summer camps

January 2017
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is revving up for this year’s camp registration, which will open Feb. 1, 2017.
With the recent addition of the Parsons Leadership Center for Women and Girls at Camp South Mountain, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is proud to offer four camps, all of which are unique to accommodate the diverse interests of every girl. However, despite their differences, each camp’s purpose remains the same: to provide a place where girls learn new things about themselves, their fellow campers and the outdoors in an environment that is as adventuresome as it is educational.
All four camps offer a variety of programs that vary from day and overnight camps to three-week-long adventures. These camps take place over nine weeks throughout the summer. The first camp will begin June 4 and the season wraps up with the last camp starting on July 28.
“Girl Scout camps are about getting outdoors, making new friends and building girls’ self-confidence all while helping them grow as leaders,” said Melissa Tornquist, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator of the local council. “These camps provide the girls with a safe environment where they don’t have to be self-conscious to try new things. The memories made at camp last forever. In fact, I’m still friends with the girls I went to camp with.”
The four camps include Camp Marapai that consists of short hiking trails and offers horseback riding lessons, helping campers to grow their riding ability; Shadow Rim Ranch, where the programs focus more on experiencing outdoor adventures such as ziplining through the forest and canoeing on “The Pake”; Willow Springs is a modern program center that emphasizes artistic endeavors such as ceramics class and auditioning for the theatrical play; Parsons Leadership Center for Women and Girls at Camp South Mountain, located in Phoenix, focuses more on academics, offering STEM-related activities in addition to their outdoor activities and sports programs.
If you’d like to learn more information about a specific camp or all four, open houses for each camp will be held on the following dates:
Registration offers tiered pricing is on a first-come, first-served basis. Girls who are not Girl Scouts are welcome to register for any camp for an additional fee. To sign up, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/en/camps/how-to-sign-up.html.
