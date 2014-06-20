Several dining options available for Easter Sunday

April 2017
Coup Des Tartes
1725 E Osborn Road
602-212-1082
http://www.nicetartes.com
Three courses of delightful choices, and a children’s menu available as well. First course options include: Sweet Cream Crepes (crepes filled with sweet mascarpone cheese & finished with fresh berry compote), Italian Sausage Tarte with gruyere &
basil custard; or an Escargot Confit in garlic herb butter and lemon.
Second course choices are: French Country Omelet with Yukon gold potatoes, bacon, chevre & parsley, served with fresh fruit; Crispy Pork Belly Benedict with roasted red pepper hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes; Filet Benedict served with roasted potatoes; Crab Cakes with haved fennel, asparagus, carrot & tomato served with spicy remoulade sauce; or Caramelized Banana French Toast, finished with a strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
Third course “dessert” options are your choice of a Meyers Lemon Tarte, Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Tarte, or Classic Cheesecake with fresh berries.
Children’s Brunch includes a choice of Macaroni & Cheese or French pancakes with maple syrup, and an Ice Cream Brownie Sundae.
Cost is $47 per person++, $15 per child++; there is a 22% gratuity added to parties of 6 or more. Substitutions politely declined.
elements restaurant at Sanctuary Resort & Spa
5700 E. McDonald Drive
855-245-2051
This year’s three-course Prix Fixe Easter Brunch is packed with flavors. Menu highlights include, appetizers: Crooked Neck Squash & Coconut Bisque with an Avocado & Rock Shrimp Salad and Thai Basil Chimichurri; Green Chili Pork Stew with Roasted Corn, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Fried Cheddar Curds and Pork Cracklings.
Entrees include: Prime Flatiron Steak with Montreal Steak Spice, Roasted Shallots, Bloomsdale Spinach, Parmesan Potato Frites and Zinfandel Reduction; Roasted Chicken with Cippolini Onion & Brussels Sprout Hash, Candied Pancetta, Fingerling Potatoes and Garlic & Rosemary Pan Jus; Colorado Lamb Rack with Miso Mustard Crust, Schezwan Green Beans, Hon Shimeji Mushrooms, Sticky Rice and Hoisin BBQ.
ASd dessert choices are: Banana’s Foster Bread Pudding with Dulce de Leche, Caramelized Bananas and Cinnamon Rum Gelato; and Raspberry Charlotte with House Made Lady Fingers, Fresh Berries and Sweet Wine Sabayon.
Sanctuary’s Easter Brunch is $85 per person and $30 for children 12 and younger, served from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Prices exclude tax, gratuity and beverages, and reservations are required. The complete Element’s Easter Brunch menu is available online. For more information or to make a reservation, call or visit www.sanctuaryaz.com.
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Road
602-759-8132
Brunch at The Gladly is always a wise choice … especially on a holiday when Bernie and the crew whip up delicious features such as Biscuits & Gravy, Lemon Ricotta French Toast, and Mondo’s Crazy Good English Muffins. Add to that the Sorbet Mimosas & Spiced Bloody Marys and you’ve got yourself one heck of an Easter Brunch. Served from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. will be an a la carte brunch menu plus chef’s features. For reservations, go to: https://www.opentable.com/the-gladly-reservations-phoenix?restref=111574.
LON’s at the Hermosa Inn
5532 Palo Christi Road, Paradise Valley
602-955-7878
http://www.hermosainn.com
LON’s offers a three-course Easter Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of starters, entrees and desserts that will create the ideal meal for every guest. A cast iron skillet of LON’s famous fresh baked brioche ‘monkey bread’ welcomes the table as the guests then choose between six appetizers, six entrees and three desserts. Live entertainment and picturesque views of Camelback Mountain add the perfect touches to a celebration destined to create memories that are unmistakably Arizona. Easter Brunch: $75 per person, tax and gratuity not included. LON’s regular dinner menu will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s
3603 E. Indian School Rd., Ste A
602-579-5327
wwww.themarketphx.com
A special menu will be offered from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. including a first course of Smoked Salmon Pizza ($15), with gravlax, Crow’s Dairy quark, capers, dill, arugula, lemon, red onion, and flaky salt; or an Heirloom Tomato Salad ($11), with heirloom tomato, cherry tomato, watermelon, feta, micro greens, extra virgin olive oil, reduced balsamic, course salt, and cracked pepper.
Entrée choices include New Zealand lamb loin with mint pesto, roasted tri-colored carrots, and gratin potatoes ($32); Asparagus, Leek, and Gruyere Quiche ($16), an individual quiche served with field greens; or Ham & Farm Fresh Eggs ($19), with a cognac, brown sugar-glazed ham with apricot mustard, watercress and potato leek galette. Served with your choice of local eggs: Duck or chicken, served your way.
Dessert options are a Raspberry Custard Tart ($10) or Coconut Cream Cake ($10). Reservations are recommended.
Original Breakfast House
13623 N. 32nd St., Phoenix
602-482-2328
http://www.obhphx.com
A special menu will be available Easter Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The menu includes: Porchetta and Eggs ($13.50), with Italian-style seasoned pork roast wrapped in “fatty” skin on pork belly; Mexican Eggs Benedict ($12.50), with two crispy sopes topped with chorizo, two poached eggs and green chili Hollandaise; and a Caprese Omelette ($12.50), an-open faced omelette covered with melted mozzarella, organic heirloom tomato slices, fresh basil and olive oil drizzle.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
5200 E. Camelback Road
Royal Palms offers fun activities for the family and two different dining options at the iconic T. Cook’s restaurant.
New this year, children can participate in the Royal Easter Egg Hunt where they can search for the golden egg containing a summer staycation at Royal Palms and even hang out with Mr. Easter Bunny himself.
Guests will have their choice of two dining options including the famous Ballroom Brunch Buffet or brunch in T. Cook’s prepared by Executive Chef Todd Allison. The Ballroom Brunch Buffet is served from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes a classic full holiday buffet. Cost is $79++ per person | $29 for children 6-12 years old | children 5 years and under are free. Reserve your table by calling 602-283-1234.
T. Cook’s restaurant will offer a chilled starter buffet, choice of entrée and dessert buffet from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $89++ per person | $29 for children 6-12 years old | children 5 years and under are free. To book a reservation, visit Open Table or call 602-283-1234.
Scramble–A Breakfast & Lunch Joint
9832 N. 7th St.
602-374-2294
www.azscramble.com
Scramble will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16. To celebrate, the Easter Bunny will be on hand, giving away treats to all the kids that day. Scramble will post a special Easter 2017 album on its Phoenix Facebook page highlighting everyone who visits with the Easter Bunny.
“We are always looking for new ways to add value for our customers,” said Co-Owner Clay Moizo. “By opening on Easter Sunday we’re able to provide holiday breakfast and brunch alternatives for those who prefer to eat out.
“Employees working that day were scheduled on a volunteer basis and will all be receiving extra compensation for their dedication to our customers,” Moizo added.
Season 52
2502 E. Camelback Road
602-840-5252
Served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays, including Easter. With selections made from pasture-raised eggs, like Shakshuka and Brick Oven Brioche French Toast, plus refreshing cocktails, everyone in your party will find something they love. Because brunch isn’t complete without a cocktail, Season 52 is introducing Brunch Sips. Beginning Easter Sunday, complement your meal and celebrate the season with brunch cocktails,like Mimosas, Sangria and Bloody Marys. For reservations, click here: http://www.seasons52.com/brunch?cmpid=br:s52_ag:ie_ch:eml_ca:S52Q41745_dt:20170404_vs:1NV_in:reservations_pl:cta1browsebrunch_rd:fdb33283d7b44663b40bee2449ed3ea9
Southern Rail
300 W. Camelback Road
602-200-0085
Southern Rail will celebrate Easter with both an Easter brunch and dinner. Enjoy Chef Justin Beckett’s brunch favorites, including the Croque Monsieur complete with noble toast, ham, smoked onion béchamel, tomatoes and spicy pickled carrot. Dinner notables include the smoked chicken & “biscuit dumplings” with McClendon Farms heirloom carrots, mushrooms and fresh pea tendrils. Half-off bottles of Arizona wine will also be offered all day. For reservations, visit www.OpenTable.com.
Steak 44
5101 N. 44th St. (@Camelback)
602-721-4400
The restaurant will offer its full menu on Easter Sunday, along with its special Steak Farina entrée. Topped with an egg prepared over easy, enjoy a savory 12oz bone in filet this Easter cooked to your liking. Other popular dishes include the Raw Bar | Seafood Tower featuring chef’s selection of fresh shellfish items from the raw bar. Feast on Iced Alaskan King Crab Legs, Super Colossal Shrimp, Maine Lobster or Dungeness Crab Cocktail.
Guests are also invited to celebrate Easter with several options of the best in prime steaks and chops in various portion sizes. Responsibly farmed and wet aged 28 days, the prime steaks are hand cut in house by a master butcher. Some of the favorites include NY Strip, Bone-in Filet Mignon or Ribeye, Domestic Wagyu Filet, or Bone in KC Strip.
Other options for Easter include a braised Bone-in Short Rib with green peppercorn sauce, broiled Heritage Pork Chop, Colorado whole rack of lamb or bone-in veal chop. The entrees are offered along with a large assortment of side dishes and appetizers to choose from including Asparagus Fries, made with vanilla tempura, sea salt and cracked black pepper, served with tomato hollandaise, or the Double Baked Roasted Potato, made with shaved black truffle, fontina and gouda cheeses.
For reservations, call or go to: https://www.opentable.com/steak-44?ref=1068.
Ticoz Latin Kitchen
5114 N. 7th St.
602-200-0160
http://www.ticozaz.com
Three great dining options for a great price — just $11.95 each, not including tax and tip. Pick from the following:
Pancake Breakfast, featuring three buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberry sauce, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or Schreiner’s sausage.
Stuffed Empanadas, featuring three chorizo and potato empanadas served with shredded lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.
Challah French Toast, with macadamia nut cream cheese. Served with your choice of bacon or Schreiner’s sausage.
Black Bean Benedict, with two black bean cakes, topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, citrus Hollandaise, tomato and cilantro.